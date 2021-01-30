Dukes adjusting to preseason practice in winter months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been a chilly start to the 2021 spring football season at James Madison University.

The Dukes completed their first week of preseason practice Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Preseason camp is usually held in August, amidst warm weather in the Shenandoah Valley. However, JMU is currently on the field in wintry conditions while preparing to play an eight-game season during the spring semester after the 2020 fall campaign was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s interesting,” said JMU senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel. “You definitely have to prepare for it a lot more than you would in the fall, with everything...just how Harrisonburg is with its weather. But it’s definitely been fun and a good experience definitely.”

Sights & sounds from a chilly @JMUFootball practice Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. #JMU preparing for 8-game regular season this "spring" pic.twitter.com/NAYON6tM3I — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 29, 2021

The Dukes, however, seem to be adjusting well to the cold weather practices. Friday’s workouts, the first one open to local media members, had to look of a normal preseason practice but with one major difference: the amount of clothing worn by JMU players and coaches.

“I went out there with a long sleeve and an Under Armour on,” said JMU senior defensive lineman Mike Greene. “And then tights and sweats and everything just trying to layer up a little bit. Practicing in January is different football but we love it, it’s all football.”

Tonight on @WHSVScoreZone, we'll hear from @JMUFootball players on how they are adjusting to practice in late January.



As for #JMU OLine coach @D_Wrobo, he doesn't seem to mind... pic.twitter.com/Aqn3Qhw3CV — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 30, 2021

JMU’s season opener is scheduled for Saturday, February 20 with Morehead State making the trip to Harrisonburg to play the Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.