Game of the Week: Luray remains unbeaten, taking down Stonewall Jackson

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two weeks of quarantine led the Luray Bulldogs to a stretch of seven games in ten days and so far, so good.

Luray is three-for-three to begin the packed slate, including a 47-36 win Friday night over Stonewall Jackson.

The Bulldogs were led by junior guard/forward Emilee Weakley who poured in 30 points.

“It’s great to be back,” Weakley said. “Our team just got out of quarantine a couple days ago, so this is our first week back. We had three back-to-back games and we’ve come out with wins all three games, so we’re super thankful for that.”

Luray is still unbeaten, now 5-0 on the season.

“It’s been hard but I’m really proud of our girls,” Luray head coach Joe Lucas said. “We have a really mature group. They’ve played a lot of big games together. It’s a testament to them and their focus through these short wake-throughs and practices. I was really, really pleased.”

Sophomore guard Mya Councill paced the Generals with 16 points.

Luray will look to stay unbeaten during this rapid stretch as they play Monday night against Page County, while Stonewall Jackson will look to get back to its winning ways on Monday against Madison County.

