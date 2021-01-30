Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Public Schools staff receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Upwards of 500 school staff members got their first dose of the vaccine, and similar numbers are planned for next week.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon, including school Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards.

Upwards of 500 staff members were vaccinated in just a few hours with help from the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the Central Shenandoah Health District, and the City’s emergency management team.

Richards said while outdoor learning and safety protocols are key steps toward reopening the schools, the vaccine may be the biggest mitigation strategy.

“You can hear the excitement, the energy in the air. People have been waiting for this. We all want to see all of the students again. We’ve had students in our schools but a smaller number of them, and so it’s very important to us to get back to in person learning and this is a big step,” Richards said.

Richards said they plan to do the same number of vaccinations next week and said, the last time he checked, 84% of the City’s school staff have signed up to get vaccinated.

