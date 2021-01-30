H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 29
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29:
BOYS
Strasburg 70, Page County 57
Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson 42
Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 56
Fort Defiance 66, Riverheads 56
Staunton 55, Stuarts Draft 31
GIRLS
Wilson Memorial 51, Buffalo Gap 37
Staunton 45, Stuarts Draft 43
Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 41
Page County 51, Strasburg 28
Luray 47, Stonewall Jackson 36
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Ryan Roller (Strasburg): 21 points
Ron Fox (Strasburg): 18 points
Walker Conrad (Strasburg): 17 points
Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 28 points
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 19 points
Adam Painter (Riverheads): 19 points
GIRLS
Emilee Weakley (Luray): 30 points
Leah Hilliard (Page County): 13 points
Taylor Hankins (Page County): 12 points, 7 rebounds
Morgan Lucas (Page County): 9 points, 11 rebounds
Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 18 points, 8 rebounds
Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 13 points
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.