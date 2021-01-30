Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 29

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29.
High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29:

BOYS

Strasburg 70, Page County 57

Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson 42

Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 56

Fort Defiance 66, Riverheads 56

Staunton 55, Stuarts Draft 31

GIRLS

Wilson Memorial 51, Buffalo Gap 37

Staunton 45, Stuarts Draft 43

Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 41

Page County 51, Strasburg 28

Luray 47, Stonewall Jackson 36

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Ryan Roller (Strasburg): 21 points

Ron Fox (Strasburg): 18 points

Walker Conrad (Strasburg): 17 points

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 28 points

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 19 points

Adam Painter (Riverheads): 19 points

GIRLS

Emilee Weakley (Luray): 30 points

Leah Hilliard (Page County): 13 points

Taylor Hankins (Page County): 12 points, 7 rebounds

Morgan Lucas (Page County): 9 points, 11 rebounds

Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 18 points, 8 rebounds

Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 13 points

