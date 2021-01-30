JMU serves as a vaccination site for the Central Shenandoah Health District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is one of many locations in the Valley that has been selected by the Central Shenandoah Health District as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said they’ve been finishing up doses for those in Phase 1A and working on Phase 1B sectors, like first responders, educators, and the beginning of older adults aged 65 and up.

Those receiving the vaccine are from an essential worker list or from the district’s waitlist.

Wight said these are not “pop-up” clinics or open to the general public yet. The limited slots are by invitation only.

There is talk of more vaccines being available federally that could trickle down to the local level, but Wight said for right now the health district gets around 3,400 vaccines a week.

Wight adds that the vaccine distribution process in place now is helping to set the stage for larger vaccination processes, which will be held once more vaccines are available.

JMU is one of many spaces throughout the Valley that can potentially hold those larger clinics.

But, even though the campus has a foundation set for larger distributions, she said that clinics for the wider public are still a ways away.

“Phase 2 is really when the vaccine will be available for the general public and we’re not expecting to be at Phase 2 until the summer time, so it will be quite a while. We just need people to hang tight and be patient,” Wight said.

If you’re looking for updates on local vaccine rollout, like daily numbers of vaccines administered or where to register for the waitlist, you can visit the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.