Student Athlete of the Week: Kylene Franklin

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A three-sport athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School, Kylene Franklin is the epitome of a teammate.

“She leads by example,” Ashlee Painter, a consumer science teacher at Stonewall Jackson, said. “She shows others what it takes to work hard.”

“She’s someone who talks to her other teammates,” Jeffrey Burner, Stonewall Jackson’s girls basketball coach, said. “She constantly tries to build them up to let them know what their value is to the team so we can be more successful.”

Just like on the court or the soccer field, Kylene is dishing out assists to her teammates off of it.

“I try to, you know, get in with not even just my grade level, I try to talk to the younger grade levels,” Franklin said. “I want them to be able to know what it means to go to our school.”

Just a few years ago it was Kylene as the up-and-comer as a fifth grader.

“I had this fifth grader come in and say do you mind if I shoot around at your practices,” Burner said.

Soon enough, she was practicing with the team and making an impact in the uniform.

“Her freshman year she’s all-state and helps take us to the final four,” Burner said. “She was lucky she got to play with a group of very experienced seniors, but she raised us to another level.”

Now that she’s in the role of the senior leader, Franklin does all she can to help out her peers.

“Knowing that I’m in that position, I definitely feel pressure knowing that I have to try to lead those girls in to the right path,” Franklin.

She’s not afraid to be a little vocal, too.

“I’m not very shy and quiet. I’m always open and willing to speak my mind.”

For her final year, Franklin wants to make it count, in each sport.

“Basketball... I want to show these other teams what we can do. Volleyball... I want to win more games. Soccer... we want to win states this year.”

After graduation, Kylene plans to play soccer at Concord University.

