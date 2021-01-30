Virginia to switch up vaccine administration strategy heading into new week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia is now ranked 21 out of 50 states in administering vaccines, after 57 percent of the vaccines distributed in the Commonwealth have been put in people’s arms.

But the state’s current rollout strategy has created a lot of second dose inventory that can’t be delivered until people are ready for their second dose.

The Virginia Department of Health is working to improve the number of doses that are given out by encouraging some providers to convert the doses they have reserved for the second shot into first doses, allowing for around 40,000 individuals to get their first doses this coming week.

“So for every dose that you turn from a second to a first, you need a 2x replacement, and that is going to require more active management on our part. No changes to the doses themselves, just more active tracking and a different strategy for managing what we’re pulling down,” VDH Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.

In order to meet that increased demand for doses, Dr. Avula said there are about 62,000 doses that were set aside from doses that were previously a part of the long-term care pharmacy rollout that can be used as a buffer. The state is also anticipating getting an increase production and supply of doses.

Dr. Avula noted the strategy will only need to happen for the next three to four weeks until we can get to a steady roll out.

“Where for every new 105-110,000 doses that are coming into the state, those will all get used up every week, and then we will have the corresponding second doses behind that,” Dr. Avula said. “So this active management strategy is really to address the build-up of inventory that was related to slower rollout from the first few weeks.”

The Commonwealth has been receiving around 105,000 doses each week, but the Virginia Department of Health anticipates getting 15 to 16 percent more doses next week Dr. Avula said the increase is not enough to have any significant impact on the timeline of getting people vaccinated, noting late March is still when we can expect to get through group 1B.

