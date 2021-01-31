Advertisement

(20) Virginia Tech takes down (8) Virginia

(WDBJ)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a Commonwealth Clash matchup between two top 20 teams in the nation, no. 20 Virginia Tech came out on top, beating (8) Virginia 65-51.

The Cavaliers led by eight at halftime, but the Hokies came alive in the second half.

Virginia Tech out-scored Virginia 44-22 in the second half.

“Just better basketball from our team and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said. “Good win for the Hokies.”

Keve Aluma led all scorers with 29 points in the Hokies win.

It was the first loss in ACC play for UVA.

“Credit to them,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “They defended hard. They ran their offense purposely and hard. I thought we were good in stretches. I thought we really lacked assertiveness offensively with our cuts, assertiveness, driving, trying to score. Defensively, we kind of laid down. That’s not going to get it done.”

UVA is set to visit NC State Wednesday night, while Virginia Tech looks for its third win in a row Wednesday on the road against Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
Smiley's Ice Cream.
Northam announces Smiley’s Ice Cream to expand in Rockingham Co.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,309 on Saturday
Northern Virginia business owner pleads guilty to $2.5 million pandemic fraud
Virginia to switch up vaccine administration strategy heading into new week

Latest News

Mary Baldwin men's basketball tops Southern Virginia Saturday afternoon for first win.
Local College Basketball Scores: Saturday, January 30
Balanced effort leads Dukes to win at Charleston - TJ Eck reports
Balanced effort leads Dukes to win at Charleston - TJ Eck reports
Nine players scored and three different Dukes recorded a double-double to lead the James...
Balanced effort leads JMU to win at Charleston
JMU football adjusting to preseason practice in Winter months
JMU football adjusting to preseason practice in Winter months