(20) Virginia Tech takes down (8) Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a Commonwealth Clash matchup between two top 20 teams in the nation, no. 20 Virginia Tech came out on top, beating (8) Virginia 65-51.

The Cavaliers led by eight at halftime, but the Hokies came alive in the second half.

Virginia Tech out-scored Virginia 44-22 in the second half.

“Just better basketball from our team and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said. “Good win for the Hokies.”

Keve Aluma led all scorers with 29 points in the Hokies win.

It was the first loss in ACC play for UVA.

“Credit to them,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “They defended hard. They ran their offense purposely and hard. I thought we were good in stretches. I thought we really lacked assertiveness offensively with our cuts, assertiveness, driving, trying to score. Defensively, we kind of laid down. That’s not going to get it done.”

UVA is set to visit NC State Wednesday night, while Virginia Tech looks for its third win in a row Wednesday on the road against Pittsburgh.

