Advertisement

Census delay helps GOP in one statehouse, Dems in another

(Photo by Chip Lauterbach/Capital News Service)
(Photo by Chip Lauterbach/Capital News Service)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Census Bureau’s missed deadlines could spell bad news for Democrats in Virginia and Republicans in New Jersey in legislative elections this year.

The unusual election cycle in the two states often provides an early window into the electorate’s view on a new presidential administration. The 2021 election cycle is also supposed to be the first conducted after redistricting to reflect the 2020 census. But the Census Bureau said this week the data will be delayed, so both states will have to use the existing lines. In New Jersey, Republicans say the lines lock in a Democratic advantage.

But in Virginia, the existing lines were drawn to favor the GOP.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
Smiley's Ice Cream.
Northam announces Smiley’s Ice Cream to expand in Rockingham Co.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,309 on Saturday
Northern Virginia business owner pleads guilty to $2.5 million pandemic fraud
Virginia to switch up vaccine administration strategy heading into new week

Latest News

Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Colonel Don Harper
Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department remember longtime police chief, Colonel Don Harper
4-8" expected for much of the area Sunday and Monday
Evening Forecast 1/30/2021
Sprouse Lawn Care gears up for snow removal
Local lawn care business hopes to remove snow quickly and keep businesses running