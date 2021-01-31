Central Shenandoah Health District looks to ramp up vaccine capacity to reach more vulnerable populations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues here in the Valley. We’ve seen health care workers, those 65 and older and teachers get their shot, but there are other vulnerable community members in Phase 1-b.

Now the Central Shenandoah Health District is working to reach the Valley’s homeless and shelter staff.

An obstacle with this population is accessibility and communication. Laura Lee Wight, a spokesperson for the district, said the health district is working with their community partners and local governments to ensure they reach individuals.

Wight said they have vaccinated some shelter staff, but they are also looking to ramp up and address transportation needs for individuals. She said this is a huge challenge to bring clinics to those in need or bring them to the clinics, especially since second doses are essential.

“When looking at that two-dose series and making sure that you can get ahold of somebody or make yourself accessible to somebody 28 or 21 days later depending on if you get Pfizer or Moderna and making sure that they can get their second dose to achieve that maximum immunity,” Wight said.

With most registration online or over the phone, Wight said they are looking into paper registrations for communities without phone or internet access.

She reminds people that if they can get online to learn more about the vaccine, do that first. The CSHD wants to make sure its phone lines are open for those without access.

