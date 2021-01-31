Dukes hold off Drexel, win third straight game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team won its third straight game, defeating Drexel 73-64 Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Drexel made it a one-point game early in the second half, but James Madison was able to hold on.

“I love wins like that,” James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. “I thought the first three, four minutes of the game we looked like the Lakers and then we had a segment we looked like the bad news bears. We were able to fight through some things.”

A key three-pointer by freshman Terrell Strickland was the dagger in the Dukes’ win.

“Our whole team, we all encourage each other and we all believe in each others abilities all the time,” Strickland said.

Drexel is a strong team on the glass and JMU was able to keep up, a big part of Dukes’ win.

“They’re a terrific rebounding team,” sophomore forward Julien Wooden said. “Coach was really emphasizing rebounding. He felt like if we got a lot of rebounds, we had a good chance of winning the game. Hopefully we can do it when we play them again next time.”

James Madison is now 4-1 in CAA play, and plays Elon Wednesday afternoon, who is 0-4 in league play so far.

