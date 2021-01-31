Advertisement

James Madison comes up just short against College of Charleston

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team came up just short on the road against the College of Charleston 65-63.

The Dukes came back from a 14-point deficit in the second quarter to make it just a one-point game with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but could not finish off the Cougars.

Tyler Collins hit a layup with 19 seconds left to lift the College of Charleston to a three-point lead; one that JMU could not come back from.

Collins had a game-high 27 points for the Cougars.

James Madison was led by Jamia Hazell who scored 19 points in the loss.

The Dukes have now split their first three weekend series’ to start their CAA slate.

