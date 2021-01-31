Local lawn care business hopes to remove snow quickly and keep businesses running

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Josh Sprouse, owner of Sprouse Lawn Care, said he and his team will be going to bed early on Saturday because once the snow starts coming down, they’ll need to get to work.

Sprouse said, especially this year, they want to be quick and efficient in their snow removal to make sure snow isn’t another hurdle for local businesses that have facing many challenges during the pandemic.

“Every day a business is losing money at this time and we want to be able to ensure that they don’t lose any additional money that they would receive if it wasn’t snowing outside,” Sprouse said. “It’s long hours and long days, but we have to get it done and these businesses need to be open.”

This year they’ve mobilized more equipment and staff.

“It’s personal to us to ensure that we make sure that they are able to maintain normal business hours as much as possible,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse urges people to stay home until the lots and sidewalks are cleared and the bulk of the storm is over for safety reasons, and to avoid having cars in parking lots while they try to remove snow.

Preparations for snow events typically starts 48 hours beforehand, and Sprouse said his team got Friday off to be well rested for the snow.

Now they are just waiting for the snow to begin.

“We’ll be around for the first snowflakes once they start coming down,” Sprouse said.

