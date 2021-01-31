Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department remember longtime police chief, Colonel Don Harper

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many are remembering the life of Colonel Don Harper who served as chief of police in Harrisonburg for two decades and devoted his life to service.

Harper retired from the Harrisonburg Police Department in 2012 after spending nearly 50 years in law enforcement.

Harper died Friday.

Under his watch, the Harrisonburg Police Department added a K9 unit, a bike and traffic unit and expanded technology.

Those who knew and worked with Harper say he helped shape the Harrisonburg Police Department into what is now and that his legacy will continue on.

“His legacy will be there, I believe, for many years. It was woven into the fabric of the police department now. It’s just professionalism and friendliness and trying to get things done and work together as a team. A lot of that stuff he started,” Retired Harrisonburg Police Captain, Tom Hoover, said.

Hoover said Harper was a good friend and an instrumental part in establishing many successful programs, which still stand at the department today.

He added that Harper saved many lives while in the force.

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs, with HPD, said Harper hired him in 2003 and they worked together for nine years.

He said many remember Colonel Harper for his compassion.

“He was one of the best men I knew. He was always open and honest, and he always treated you with dignity and respect. And everywhere we went people always talked about that. It wasn’t always ‘that’s a police officer,’ it was always ‘oh that’s Harper’ or ‘that’s Don,’” Grubbs said.

Kurt Boshart, Retired Lieutenant of HPD, also worked with Harper for about 20 years and said his leadership brought a lot of comradery and brought the police department into a new era.

“[He] was just a great leader. He would go around the department and just wanted to talk with people. He loved sharing stories, loved sharing personal endeavors and so forth with everybody that he worked with,” Boshart said.

While he only had a few meetings with Harper, current Harrisonburg Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said he was moved by his passion and the words Harper had spoken to him.

“He is one who truly had the calling for public service and safety of the community,” Camacho said.

