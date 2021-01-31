Memorial held for Deputy K9 Cara of Staunton City Sheriff’s Office

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A memorial service was held Saturday afternoon at Thornrose Cemetery for Deputy K9 Cara of the Staunton City Sheriff’s Office.

Community members, law enforcement officers, and first responders were in attendance to support K9 Cara’s handler, Captain Ryan Insana and his family, as well as the Staunton City Sheriff’s Office.

Cara died on Dec. 21 while on duty with her partner, Cpt. Insana. She was trained as a single purpose Explosive Detection K9.

“[Cara] had the best sense about her. She had an amazing nose. She could find anything that was out there. She was loving and caring,” Cpt. Insana said at the memorial service. “I’ve never met a dog, a creature, like her. Her demeanor was something special.”

Cpt. Insana said she was a people dog. Several speakers noted her love for children and bringing joy to everyone’s day.

“I asked [Cpt. Insana] one time how he felt playing second fiddle to a dog. He just said she’s the star of the show and he was right,” Staunton City Sheriff Matthew Robertson said. “She was a special partner and friend, for sure.”

Cpt. Insana joked that Cara knew where all the bones and treats were in the Queen City.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.