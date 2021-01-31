Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton woman is dead as a result of a crash that happened on I-64 near mile marker 91 early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police say Darlene C. Lane, 59, was headed east on I-64 when her Ford Taurus ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The car hit an embankment and overturned.

Lane died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

