Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have responded to 268 crashes and 239 disabled vehicles between midnight and 2 p.m. Sunday.

State police were on scene of 16 of those traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.

The majority of traffic crashes Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.

WHSV’s viewing area is part of the Appomattox Division and the Culpeper Division. The following list shows a breakdown of where crashes happened across the state.

(Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)

Richmond Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division : 37 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division : 31 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division : 35 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division : 42 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division : 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

State police are still advising people to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

