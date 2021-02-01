Applications for Virginia Management Fellows open, Northam says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Applications for the fourth Virginia Management Fellows cohort is now open, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The state started the program in partnership with the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech to create a pipeline of future leaders in all branches of the government. The program gives salary and full state benefits.

“During the two-year fellowship, Fellows will research, study, and understand public administration theories and processes through seminars and lectures designed specifically for the Commonwealth,” a release said.

New to the program this year, Fellows will take a for-credit course in public budgeting, along with completing a leadership and management development certificate program.

“Through the Virginia Management Fellows program, we are cultivating a new generation of leaders that will continue our legacy of exceptional public service and good governance,” said Northam in a release. “As previous and current Fellows have demonstrated, this fellowship provides the skills, mentorship opportunities, and leadership and management training necessary to enter state government ready to tackle tough challenges and develop innovative solutions that will improve the lives of Virginians across our Commonwealth.”

Those interested can apply, here. The deadline is Feb. 24.

