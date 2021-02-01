Advertisement

Applications for Virginia Management Fellows open, Northam says

Gov. Northam at a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 2, 2020.
Gov. Northam at a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 2, 2020.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Applications for the fourth Virginia Management Fellows cohort is now open, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The state started the program in partnership with the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech to create a pipeline of future leaders in all branches of the government. The program gives salary and full state benefits.

“During the two-year fellowship, Fellows will research, study, and understand public administration theories and processes through seminars and lectures designed specifically for the Commonwealth,” a release said.

New to the program this year, Fellows will take a for-credit course in public budgeting, along with completing a leadership and management development certificate program.

“Through the Virginia Management Fellows program, we are cultivating a new generation of leaders that will continue our legacy of exceptional public service and good governance,” said Northam in a release. “As previous and current Fellows have demonstrated, this fellowship provides the skills, mentorship opportunities, and leadership and management training necessary to enter state government ready to tackle tough challenges and develop innovative solutions that will improve the lives of Virginians across our Commonwealth.”

Those interested can apply, here. The deadline is Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday
Big Rig Crash on I-64 Near Rockbridge/Alleghany Line
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday
Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Latest News

VCU Logo
VCU to conduct full test of emergency communications, alerting systems
Augusta Health announces more than 10,000 vaccine doses administered by staff so far
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
Senators Warner, Kaine urge U.S. Postmaster General to address mail delay
Gavel on sounding block
Former jail superintendent convicted of federal civil rights charges