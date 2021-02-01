Advertisement

Augusta Health announces more than 10,000 vaccine doses administered by staff so far

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic update on Monday and announced staff have administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses since the start of vaccinations in December.

Augusta Health says they are continuing to vaccinate community members in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District. Augusta Health also says concurrently, second doses are being administered in a separate clinic to Augusta Health employees who received first doses at the end of December.

Augusta Health says as of the end of the day on Saturday, January 30, a grand total of 10,289 vaccinations had been administered by Augusta Health staff since the start of vaccinations in December.

On Saturday, Augusta Health says staff collaborated with the Central Shenandoah Health District to organize a pilot, community-based clinic at Gypsy Hill House Apartments in Staunton, where a total of 84 vaccine doses were given to seniors who live in the community with mobility challenges.

The update also says Augusta Health’s current vaccine clinics are focusing on healthcare workers who practice in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, and community members aged 65 and over who live in the same area. Augusta Health says the hospital network is also working with the Central Shenandoah Health District to vaccine vulnerable populations through coordinating agencies.

If you are aged 65 and up, are an essential worker or aged 16-64 with certain health conditions, and would like to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here to complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey within the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Click here to read the full update from Augusta Health.

