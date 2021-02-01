Advertisement

Bill to restore parole won’t move forward this year

A committee voted to send the measure to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study, ending the bill's chances of passing this year.
A committee voted to send the measure to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study, ending the bill’s chances of passing this year.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers have killed a bill that would have restored parole in Virginia.

A committee voted to send the measure to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study, ending the bill’s chances of passing this year.

This followed emotional testimony from family members of crime victims, asking lawmakers to keep assailants behind bars.

Virginia abolished discretionary parole in 1995 and began requiring offenders to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.

