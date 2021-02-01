Bill to restore parole won’t move forward this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers have killed a bill that would have restored parole in Virginia.

A committee voted to send the measure to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study, ending the bill’s chances of passing this year.

This followed emotional testimony from family members of crime victims, asking lawmakers to keep assailants behind bars.

Virginia abolished discretionary parole in 1995 and began requiring offenders to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.

