Breezy and cold through mid-week

(WHSV) - A few lingering snow showers for Monday night, turning windy and blustery for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Staying cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Turning breezy, wind chills at times in the teens.

A few lingering snow showers mainly north of Woodstock, along and north of about Rt 48 in West Virginia and the Allegheny mountains. Elsewhere any snow or flurries would be isolated. Most main roads are fine and even dry. However it’s the secondary roads, mountain roads and back roads where will will be icy patches tonight. Wind gusts at times up to 30mph.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the day but windy. Slick roads will once again be a concern but this is mainly back roads and secondary roads, mountain roads. Check road conditions and give yourself plenty of time if you have to be on the roads during the morning hours.

Temperatures in the Valley will eventually rise to the mid 30s, while our West Virginia areas will struggle to reach 30, so melting will be limited. Wind gusts at times 30-35mph so it will be a blustery day with wind chills in the 20s.

More clouds than sunshine. Lingering snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Elsewhere a few flurries or a stray snow shower.

A very cold evening with temperatures in the 20s and staying breezy. Overnight lows in the upper teens for West Virginia and the low 20s in the Valley. Any places that saw melting snow will refreeze overnight, so black ice will be a concern.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day, so we’ll see more snow melting during the day. A cold day with highs in the low and mid 30s. Additionally, we will still hang onto the breeze during the day, so it will feel more like the 20s as we go through the afternoon. The winds calm down for the evening and it will be frigid Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Black ice once again will be a concern overnight with any melting from the afternoon

THURSDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. A good amount of sunshine early, but we’ll see the clouds thicken up as we go throughout the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s, so there will be plenty of melting snow. Be mindful of any standing water that forms, especially on roadways. With the melting snow some creeks will rise for the end of the week. There may be standing water in some spots or across low water bridges. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. With our next system depending on timing- we may have a wintry mix moving in after midnight.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. A wintry mix for the morning but this looks to be more on the light side. This may still impact some roads but surface temperatures will be marginal around freezing. Then a cold rain but moisture is limited with this system. The best chance of any precipitation is in the morning. Decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. With some afternoon sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Another chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s. If you have any outdoor chores for this weekend, Saturday will be your best day to get those done. Cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 20s.

SUNDAY: We’re watching another system that has a chance to bring snow showers to the area once again during the day. Timing and track of this storm will be key, and we’ll have more updates as we get closer. Daytime highs in the low and mid 30s, so it will be cold.