Charlottesville women creating Valentine’s Day Care Packages for the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of women in Charlottesville are taking it upon themselves to put together Valentine’s Day Care Packages for those who may have lost a Valentine.

The three women: Gloria Beard, Jojo Robertson and Katrina Turner have been communicating through Facebook trying to gather more supplies from anyone willing to donate. They plan to have 75 complete care packages to give to the homeless as well as the elderly.

“It is exciting to know that someone that’s elderly or disabled is going to get something because maybe they are lonely because coronavirus or they need someone,” Organizer Jojo Robertson said.

Anyone who would like to donate items is welcome to message Beard, Robertson or Turner on Facebook to coordinate.

