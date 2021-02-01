Advertisement

Charlottesville women creating Valentine’s Day Care Packages for the community

Charlottesville women creating Valentine’s Day Care Packages for the community
Charlottesville women creating Valentine’s Day Care Packages for the community(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of women in Charlottesville are taking it upon themselves to put together Valentine’s Day Care Packages for those who may have lost a Valentine.

The three women: Gloria Beard, Jojo Robertson and Katrina Turner have been communicating through Facebook trying to gather more supplies from anyone willing to donate. They plan to have 75 complete care packages to give to the homeless as well as the elderly.

“It is exciting to know that someone that’s elderly or disabled is going to get something because maybe they are lonely because coronavirus or they need someone,” Organizer Jojo Robertson said.

Anyone who would like to donate items is welcome to message Beard, Robertson or Turner on Facebook to coordinate.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday
Big Rig Crash on I-64 Near Rockbridge/Alleghany Line
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday
Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,558 on Sunday

Latest News

Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
WVa medical cannabis patient registration to start this week
File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
File image of a firetruck.
Firefighters injured after firetruck overturns in Virginia
Cypress stained water levels are low as it flows in the Washington Ditch in the Great Dismal...
Group to restore 1,300 acres next to Great Dismal Swamp