Dukes off to best CAA start since 2010-2011

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is off to its best start in conference play since the 2010-2011 season.

The Dukes are 4-1 (9-5 overall) in CAA play after a 73-64 win over Drexel Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison has won three straight and six of its last seven games. JMU started the 2010-2011 season with 5-1 mark in conference play.

JMU senior guard Matt Lewis leads the conference in scoring at 20.9 points per game and is considered to be the front-runner for the CAA Player of the Year award. Lewis is surrounded by a roster full of newcomers under the guidance of first-year head coach Mark Byington.

“This team was kind of built on guys that had something to prove,” said Byington during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. “Whether they were here returning, whether they were coming from somewhere else. They all wanted to win and had something to prove. Whether they had success at their previous spot or not. Even a guy like Matt Lewis. Matt has a lot to prove and it drives him.”

JMU currently ranks second in the CAA standings. Northeastern is in first-place with a 7-1 mark in league play, the only loss coming to the Dukes. James Madison is scheduled to host Elon Wednesday afternoon for a 4 p.m. tip-off at AUBC.

