Firefighters injured after firetruck overturns in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four firefighters in central Virginia were taken to hospitals after a firetruck overturned on snow-covered roads.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the accident occurred early Sunday in Henrico County. The firetruck was responding to an emergency call.

The crash was among more than 360 accidents reported across Virginia during the weekend snowstorm.

State police said that the majority of traffic crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and few serious injuries. The firefighters were able to exit the overturned truck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The firetruck was responding to a call about an unconscious person. No other vehicles were involved.

An ambulance and another firetruck were able to respond without being delayed.

