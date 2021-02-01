Former jail superintendent convicted of federal civil rights charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WVIR) - John Marshall Higgins, the former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail has been convicted on multiple charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption.

“For years, Higgins acted as though he was above the law and ran the jail accordingly—failing to protect and assist certain inmates in need of medical care, but providing special treatment to another inmate that could enrich him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar in a press release sent out Monday, February 1. “I am proud of the hard work put in by our partners at the FBI and VSP and our prosecution team that brought about this just result.”

The 62-year-old is also a former member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Higgins and 58-year-old Gary Andrew Hassler, the former head nurse at the jail, were indicted in August 2018 and charged with multiple federal crimes related to Higgins’ failure to protect inmates, denial of medical care for an inmate’s serious medical needs resulting in bodily injury, and charges related to Higgin’s use of his position of authority at the jail to improperly enrich himself.

July 2019, a jury convicted Hassler of one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the jail by falsifying a document. Evidence at trial showed that on March 5, 2017, Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate at the jail refused medical care. He was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 12 months and one day

The court found Higgins guilty back in August 2020 of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud, and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.

In addition, evidence demonstrated that Higgins agreed to accept things of value from the family and friends of an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate. These family members and friends provided at least $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins and his family.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

