JMU baseball & softball 2021 schedules announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University baseball and softball schedules for the 2021 season were announced Monday.

Both squads will play condensed schedules this spring with the baseball team scheduled for 33 contests and the softball team slated for 34 games. The JMU baseball team is scheduled to open the 2021 season with a three-game home series against Bowling Green from March 5-7. The JMU softball team is scheduled to begin play Saturday, February 27 with a pair of games at the UVA Tournament in Charlottesville.

