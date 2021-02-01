Advertisement

JMU continues to search for consistency in CAA play

It’s been an up-and-down season for the James Madison women’s basketball team.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been an up-and-down season for the James Madison women’s basketball team.

The Dukes are 8-6 overall and 4-3 in CAA play following a road loss at College of Charleston Sunday afternoon. JMU has split all three of the CAA back-to-back series it has played. In each series, JMU has won the first game before losing the second contest.

With three losses already in conference play this season, JMU has matched its total conference defeats from the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons combined. Despite the struggles in 2020-2021, head coach Sean O’Regan said he believes the Dukes still have a team talented enough to win a the CAA title.

“I know people think I am insane right now but I have seen their progress and I believe in that progress,” said O’Regan during his weekly press conference Monday morning. “You also talk about, and everybody gets this advantage, everybody in the league, but there is no other year where you actually get to prep for a conference tournament by playing back-to-back games.”

JMU’s next scheduled game is a road contest at Towson on February 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

