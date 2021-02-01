JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll.

IWLCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll

1. North Carolina

2. Notre Dame

3. Syracuse

4. Loyola

5. Northwestern

6. Stony Brook

7. Maryland

8. Florida

9. Michigan

10. James Madison

11. Denver

12. Boston College

13. USC

14. Richmond

15. Duke

16. Virginia

17. Penn

18. Virginia Tech

19. Dartmouth

20. UMass

t-21. Navy

t-21. Penn State

23. Stanford

24. Colorado

25. Princeton

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Monday, February 1

James Madison will begin the 2021 women’s lacrosse season as one of the nation’s top teams, as it was ranked 10th in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced Monday.

The Dukes are the lone Colonial Athletic Association team to be ranked to open the season.

JMU finished the shortened 2020 season with a 5-1 record, which included a five-game win streak to end the year. It registered a pair of top-25 victories and two wins by 10 goals.

The Dukes ranked top 10 nationally in three separate categories, including seventh in save percentage (.515), ninth in draw-control percentage (.609) and 10th in scoring defense (8.33). They were also 12th in clearing percentage (.906), 17th in caused turnovers per contest (10.5) and 25th in scoring margin (+3.67).

Earlier Monday, three returning starters were named Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention Preseason All-Americans in goalkeeper Molly Dougherty and defenders Emma Johnson and Rachel Matey.

Other returning starters back include attacker Katie Checkosky, defender Mairead Durkin, midfielder Lizzy Fox, midfielder Charlotte Haggerty, attacker Kacey Knobloch, midfielder Taylor Marchetti and attacker Isabella Peterson.

JMU will face three teams ranked in the preseason top 25 in #1 North Carolina, #16 Virginia and #18 Virginia Tech. Following top-ranked UNC in the coaches poll are #2 Notre Dame, #3 Syracuse, #4 Loyola and #5 Northwestern.

The Dukes open the 2021 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 13 when it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to battle #1 UNC.

