Local childcare center makes adjustments for young students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The executive director of a local childcare center won business person of the year for 2020, a year with many challenges for the center. Angela Rouse says she was excited that she and her staff were recognized for their work.

After closing for a couple of weeks in March, The Roberta Webb Childcare center restructured their classrooms to allow for each child to have their own space.

Rouse says it was an adjustment, but she is glad that health is becoming more of a priority.

“I’m always a little taken aback when people say ‘I can’t wait until things get back to normal.’ I don’t want things to get back to normal. I want us to always understand that having a safe healthy environment is the number one thing for children to be able to learn,” Rouse said.

Rouse says she hopes people don’t get relaxed and keep up the urgency to be clean and safe.

The center had to rearrange classrooms into safe pods for each child to have their own space.

“I think it was harder for our four-year-old’s, but our two-year-old’s, it was like heaven, I mean honestly they were like ‘I never wanted to share my stuff anyway, life is all about me,’ and so for them, the behaviors went down,” Rouse said.

Rouse says it’s great to see the children’s’ resilience — and to receive more appreciation for their work.

“We’ve tried for years for folks to understand that we’re not just babysitters. We are early educators and we want the best for their children and our job is harder because not just trying to instill academics in them, we are trying to help them self-regulate, and emotionally and socially be able to be in their small communities,” Rouse said. “To learn how to be good citizens and be respectful.”

Rouse says they want to bring value to what parents are doing at home, but they also want to be valued.

