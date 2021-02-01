Advertisement

Luray church creates Covid Bags for those in need

Here is a look at the COVID Bags. They include soup, orange juice and other items to get you through the pandemic.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, ER Church in Luray created the bags of blessings. They gave out hygiene products and food to help those in need.

But over time, the church had to adjust, but still wanted to help those in the community.

They created something called a COVID Bag to help those who are suffering or recovering from COVID-19. The bags are filled with items like soup, orange juice, tea and even a crossword puzzle book.

Audre King of ER Church and the West Luray Rec Center says his main goal is to continue to serve his community.

“A lot of people, they have a lot of elements in play. Some people — they do not have the resources financially or otherwise to get what they need. A lot of people don’t have the support system. When you are going through COVID, one thing I have found when doing this work, especially in the COVID season, is a lot of people don’t have someone that is able to go to the store for them or to pick up whatever it is they need,” said King.

Whether you are looking to receive a bag or help donate, you can message the church through their Facebook page at ER Church.

