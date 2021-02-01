New community vehicle repair loan program now available in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many people to pay for high-price, but necessary, car repairs. Thanks to a new fund, started by people across the Charlottesville community, those needing financial assistance for their vehicle, can get it.

“You never know when it’s gonna be you, and you just don’t know what people are going through and how they’re struggling during this time,” said Tanesha Hudson, community activist in Charlottesville, who helped start the fund.

It all started as a fundraiser to help a Charlottesville City Council member get a new set of tires after needing repairs. Hudson said although she often bumps heads with council members, she still felt like she needed to do something to help.

“I can call you out and hold you accountable, and in the same sense, have a good heart and do the right thing,” Hudson said.

Knowing council members are not allowed to receive gifts exceeding a certain amount, Hudson decided to take the money she and other people donated to help, and turn it into a fund anyone could use at Fitzgerald’s Tires.

“I asked the gentleman at Fitzgerald’s if we could do like a community program where we set up like, an account, and that anybody that needed work done to their car, like tires replaced, whatever, you could go there and do it,” Hudson explained. “We would use the donations we collected from everyone to set up this account, and you would just pay the money back, and then we would just keep paying it forward, so that whoever needed it could get it. It’s like a community loan.”

Those who need financial assistance getting repairs can use the money from the fund and then pay it back later. Hudson said it’s just one way to help lift someone up when they may be struggling to make ends meet.

“This is what we should do. We’re supposed to love our neighbors, at the end of the day.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the fund or would like more information, contact Fitzgerald’s at (434) 977-6004.

