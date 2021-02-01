Nor’easter forms, brings heavy snow and gusty winds to the northeast

(WHSV) - We’re not the only part of the country dealing with wintry weather. In fact, some areas are going to get a much bigger punch from this storm.

Snow continues to pileup across the northeast as the system that brought snow to our area has intensified into a nor’easter. The heaviest snow so far has fallen in eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

We’re talking 18-20 inches of snow and counting with snowfall rates at three inches a hour!

Ahead of the snow, more than 500 miles of roadway were brined and pretreated. 2,000 plows are working to clear the roadways still and all non-essential travel is restricted.

The concern is with with the heavy snowfall rates and plows unable to keep up with how fast the snow is falling.

“Snowplows cannot keep up with two inches per hour, which means even if you deploy all the plows in frequency, you can’t keep the roads clear at two inches per hour,” said Andrew Cuomo, governor of New YorWinds have also played a factor making conditions even worse.

Places along the New Jersey coastline and Long Island have seen wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. There have been a few reports of over 60 mph winds! Combine that with heavy snow, and you get whiteout conditions.

We are absolutely getting hammered in Riverdale, NJ currently with local terrain enhancement/upslope flow helping foster probably >3” per hour snowfall rates. Cars are well on the way to being buried..... pic.twitter.com/HcaHxTI66M — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) February 1, 2021

7th Avenue here in Manhattan has about 2 blocks of visibility. Biggest snowstorm in 5 years here. Parts of the tri-state seeing 2-3.6” per hour snowfall rates!!! Incredible nor’easter. #noreaster #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/BPtGg73pzV — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 1, 2021

Many areas in the northeast and New England are forecasted to end up with 12-18 inches of snow. Some places in southeastern New York, eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey may end up will 30 inches of snow!

Heavy snowfall expected this evening and tonight. Blowing and drifting snow likely tonight as wind gusts may approach 30 mph in some locations. Snow continues through tomorrow night but will be lighter. Snowfall totals ranging from less than a foot to 2+ feet. #nywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/NwAkPwRArV — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.