Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday
Big Rig Crash on I-64 Near Rockbridge/Alleghany Line
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday
Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Latest News

Gov. Northam at a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 2, 2020.
Applications for Virginia Management Fellows open, Northam says
VCU Logo
VCU to conduct full test of emergency communications, alerting systems
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Augusta Health announces more than 10,000 vaccine doses administered by staff so far