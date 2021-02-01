Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Waynesboro man was arrested in the state of Missouri by local officials after he fled the area after the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, the search warrant was executed after officials received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user within the Waynesboro city limits was uploading and downloading child pornography.

Officials say an investigation was immediately launched into the allegations, and as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 100 block of Wayneridge Road.

Officials say Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, became the subject of the investigation. The press release says during the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination.

After the forensic analysis, the Waynesboro Police Department says hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered on the devices.

Waynesboro police say on January 27, 26 warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Hopper’s arrest. But officials then discovered Hopper had fled the area after the search warrant’s execution.

Officials say Hopper was later located and arrested in the state of Missouri by local authorities, and Hopper is currently in the process of being extradited back to Virginia for legal proceedings.

