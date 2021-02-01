Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports a Dayton man was arrested for possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs on Friday, January 29.

According to a Facebook post from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operated by Tony Tilley, 49, of Dayton, Va. on Friday.

Officials say during the traffic stop and investigation, approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 13 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Adderall tablets, digital scales and packing materials were located in the vehicle.

Officials say they also located a 9 mm handgun and a .22 magnum revolver, along with a large amount of cash.

The Facebook post says Tilley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a firearm while in possession of certain controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say additional charges are pending further investigation.

Tilley was held without bond in the Page County Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

You can read the full Facebook post from officials below.

