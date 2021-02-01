Advertisement

Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm

Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.(Page County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports a Dayton man was arrested for possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs on Friday, January 29.

According to a Facebook post from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operated by Tony Tilley, 49, of Dayton, Va. on Friday.

Officials say during the traffic stop and investigation, approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 13 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Adderall tablets, digital scales and packing materials were located in the vehicle.

Officials say they also located a 9 mm handgun and a .22 magnum revolver, along with a large amount of cash.

The Facebook post says Tilley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a firearm while in possession of certain controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say additional charges are pending further investigation.

Tilley was held without bond in the Page County Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

You can read the full Facebook post from officials below.

On January 29, 2021 Page County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Tony Tilley, 49 of...

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 1, 2021

