Pete Snyder announces campaign leadership team

Senator Mark Obenshain will serve as one of Snyder’s Governor Campaign co-chairs
(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Pete Snyder announced his campaign leadership team on Monday.

According to an update from Snyder, former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Attorney General of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli; Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation; Senator Mark Obenshain; and Delegate Israel O’Quinn will serve as Pete Snyder for Governor Campaign co-chairs.

“We set out on day one to win this race, and with Virginia’s strongest conservative leaders driving our grassroots campaign, we know we’ll be successful. Like me, they believe we need a conservative outsider and small business champion to take on the establishment and get Virginia leading again,” Pete Snyder said in the update on his website.

