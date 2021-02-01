Advertisement

Retired Richmond pastor dies day after celebrating 100th birthday

Pastor Margaret Cooper
Pastor Margaret Cooper(Elfreda Anderson via NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond pastor died on Sunday after celebrating her 100th birthday at Beaufont Rehabilitation Center on Saturday.

Pastor Margaret Williams Cooper was born on Jan. 30, 1921, in Wallace, North Carolina.

She celebrated her 100th birthday with loved ones on Saturday, where they gathered at a safe distance outside the center.

On the morning of Jan. 31, Cooper died peacefully.

Cooper married Deacon Van Cooper in 1938, and they later had three children. Cooper was especially proud of her children, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great-grandchildren.

Loved ones said they will forever remember the special celebration with Cooper that they had on Saturday.

