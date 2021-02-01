Shenandoah County Public Schools to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — February is School Board Appreciation Month, and Shenandoah County Public Schools is joining 132 other school divisions throughout the commonwealth to celebrate.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “115 Years of Providing Leadership Advocacy and Support.” According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) the theme reflects the partnership of the Virginia School Boards Association with local school board members as they serve their local divisions.

The press release says almost 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service.

Within Shenandoah County Public Schools, school board members develop policies and make decisions impacting 5,772 students, 1,029 teaching and support staff and 10 schools. The school board members are also responsible for an annual budget of $72.7 million.

School board members will be recognized at the February 11 school board meeting with certificates from the Virginia School Boards Association.

SCPS will also be celebrating School Board Clerk Appreciation Week from February 15 through February 19 to recognize Clerk of the Board Robin Heishman and Deputy Clerk Sheryl Jett. Heishman and Jett will also be recognized at the February 11 school board meeting.

Those serving on the Shenandoah County School Board are Chair Cynthia Walsh, Vice-Chair Michelle Manning, Board Member Karen Whetzel, Board Member Marty Helsley, Board Member Shelby Kline and Board Member Andrew Keller.

