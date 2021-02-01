Advertisement

VCU to conduct full test of emergency communications, alerting systems

VCU Logo
VCU Logo(Virginia Commonwealth University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Virginia Commonwealth University will be doing a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems.

The test will take place at noon and includes the sirens on the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and at the VCU Police Department’s headquarters.

“The full test will include a one-minute siren activation along with text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, LiveSafe, VCU Mobile, social media and VCU Alert website information — all part of a multichannel system for communicating emergency information to VCU students, faculty, staff, visitors and the surrounding community,” a release said.

Ten minutes before the start of the test, VCU Alert subscribers will get a reminder that the test will be starting at noon. They will also get a text message at noon when the test starts before a third message is sent when it is over.

“These technologies help inform the VCU community of necessary and prudent protective actions in a comprehensive manner,” a release said.

VCU tests the full systems in the spring and fall semesters.

