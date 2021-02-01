VDOT continues snow removal in the Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — As snow continued to pile up in some areas Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continued to work on removing the snow and ice from roads throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, VDOT reports the following road conditions in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions Highland, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Minor to clear conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Bath counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath and Rockbridge counties.

VDOT says workers first plow interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.

