Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with drunken driving and manslaughter after a fatal head-on collision.

Investigators said Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was distracted by her cell phone before crossing the center line.

Chesterfield County police say the 23-year-old woman from Midlothian was driving westbound on River Road on Saturday when her vehicle crossed the yellow dividing marker and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale.

Barksdale was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Stine was being held without bond on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

