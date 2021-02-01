Advertisement

Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with drunken driving and manslaughter after a fatal head-on collision.

Investigators said Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was distracted by her cell phone before crossing the center line.

Chesterfield County police say the 23-year-old woman from Midlothian was driving westbound on River Road on Saturday when her vehicle crossed the yellow dividing marker and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale.

Barksdale was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Stine was being held without bond on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton woman dies in crash on I-64 Friday
Big Rig Crash on I-64 Near Rockbridge/Alleghany Line
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes on Sunday
Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
Sen. Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. (WSAZ)
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,558 on Sunday

Latest News

Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
WVa medical cannabis patient registration to start this week
File image of a firetruck.
Firefighters injured after firetruck overturns in Virginia
Cypress stained water levels are low as it flows in the Washington Ditch in the Great Dismal...
Group to restore 1,300 acres next to Great Dismal Swamp