VSU to offer free tuition to students living near campus

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University (VSU) unveiled an initiative that provides access for an estimated 300 students who live near the VSU campus to attend the University at no cost for tuition.

This is part of The Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN) which seeks to address the regional needs relating to access and completion.

The initiative could mark the first time in Virginia that a four year university is granting real access by offering free tuition and some portion of room and board to eligible graduating high school seniors based on need and locality.

VSU is leading the VCAN initiative and will provide access for an estimated 300 Pell-eligible students annually who live within 25-mile proximity of the campus such as:

Chesterfield County

Colonial Heights

Dinwiddie County

Henrico County

Hopewell City

Petersburg City

Prince George County

City of Richmond

Priority is placed on students from Matoaca, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights High Schools.

To qualify/apply students must:

Be an admitted first-time freshman for fall 2021

Have a completed FAFSA on file with VSU

Be a full-time Pell-eligible student (based on FAFSA data)

Complete 30 or more credit hours per year and maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher

Complete the interest form ( VCAN Interest Form

Questions should be directed to the Office of Admissions by calling 804-524-5902.

