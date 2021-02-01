Where to find COVID-19 vaccine updates in inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District says they will be continuing to monitor inclement weather with their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

If there is any rescheduling, you will be notified by the vaccine registration portal, or through a reverse phone tree if you registered by phone and do not have access to email.

Sentara RMH will be posting any weather updates to their website.

All updates for Augusta Health’s vaccine rollout can be found on their website.

