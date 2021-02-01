Advertisement

Where to find COVID-19 vaccine updates in inclement weather

With winter weather sticking around for most parts of the week, here are some ways to find COVID-19 vaccine updates.
Winter weather
Winter weather(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District says they will be continuing to monitor inclement weather with their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

If there is any rescheduling, you will be notified by the vaccine registration portal, or through a reverse phone tree if you registered by phone and do not have access to email.

Sentara RMH will be posting any weather updates to their website.

All updates for Augusta Health’s vaccine rollout can be found on their website.

