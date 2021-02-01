Advertisement

WVa medical cannabis patient registration to start this week

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly four years after West Virginia lawmakers allowed a regulatory system to be established for medical cannabis products, eligible residents can start registering to eventually receive them.

Residents with serious medical conditions can start registering online Wednesday.

Patient cards that will be issued will be valid only in West Virginia.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says getting registered does not mean that products can be obtained immediately. It says the industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia.

The DHHR last week announced the 100 licensed retail locations that will sell medical cannabis products.

