AAA discusses gas price trends amid President Biden’s recent actions to fight climate change

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In his first days in office, President Biden signed a number of executive orders, some regarding the climate crisis. Among the many actions, Mr. Biden put a halt on new oil and gas leases on public lands, and revoked a construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Many lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, criticized the moves. They believe they will be bad for the economy by raising gas prices and eliminating jobs.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts, the effect of these specific climate crisis actions, will not be felt at the gas pump anytime soon.

“The shutdown of the Keystone XL has not had an immediate impact on crude oil prices or pump prices,” Dean said, “and it’s not likely to impact either of them in the near future.”

Dean says 2020 saw a slow increase in gas prices. So far in 2021, he says that increase has continued, but he attributes it to more people hitting the road, hopeful about the end of the pandemic.

“Over the past month, buoyed by a lot of the optimism with the coronavirus vaccine rollout, we have seen crude oil prices, crude prices climb quite a bit, and that has pushed up pump prices,” Dean said.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 AAA reports the national gas price average as $2.42. In Virginia, the average is $2.31, which is 21cents more than this time last month. Locally, Harrisonburg’s average is $2.38, and that is a 30cent increase compared to a month ago.

