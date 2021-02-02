Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says officials are investigating a report of an armed robbery that happened on February 1 in Stuarts Draft.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to the 2500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Monday morning for the report of an armed robbery.

Officials say upon arrival, the victim, a 45-year-old man from Waynesboro, reported he was sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown white male who demanded money.

Officials say the suspect reportedly never pointed a firearm, which was described as a revolver, at the victim, but did have one displayed in his waistband.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was described as a white male with black hair, who fled the area in an older model Honda car that was black in color.

The press release says the victim’s wallet and contents were taken during the robbery, and no injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

