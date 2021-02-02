Advertisement

Bill to add COVID-19 vaccination sites, expand vaccinator eligibility, and require race reporting advances in General Assembly

COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE](WDBJ7)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to the state and more people will soon be eligible to give vaccinations. This comes as Virginia also seeks to rectify inequities in vaccine distribution.

Legislation is heading to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk that would allow any person licensed by the Virginia Department of Health in the last 10 years - in good standing - to volunteer as a vaccinator. It would also allow medical and nursing students in the state at an accredited program, who’ve been properly trained, to volunteer.

It also seeks to increase the amount of vaccination sites in the state by allowing any public or private facility to volunteer as a host facility.

“The approval and the establishment of these sites will be a joint collaboration between the state health commissioner, Virginia Department of Health, and local health departments. I think that’s key, with all of this you can’t communicate enough,” Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41st) said.

The bill also mandates race and ethnicity reporting to the Virginia immunization information system. That aims to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine to communities of color.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash
Suspected drugs, a firearm and cash found in Tilley's vehicle during an investigation.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Dayton man arrested for possession of drugs, firearm
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Mark Henry Hopper, 41, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
Photo credit: WRIC
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Latest News

Money
Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $14.1 million to help vaccinate children in W. Va.
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Senate committee rejects hate crime expansion bill
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower