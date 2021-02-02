Bill to add COVID-19 vaccination sites, expand vaccinator eligibility, and require race reporting advances in General Assembly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to the state and more people will soon be eligible to give vaccinations. This comes as Virginia also seeks to rectify inequities in vaccine distribution.

Legislation is heading to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk that would allow any person licensed by the Virginia Department of Health in the last 10 years - in good standing - to volunteer as a vaccinator. It would also allow medical and nursing students in the state at an accredited program, who’ve been properly trained, to volunteer.

It also seeks to increase the amount of vaccination sites in the state by allowing any public or private facility to volunteer as a host facility.

“The approval and the establishment of these sites will be a joint collaboration between the state health commissioner, Virginia Department of Health, and local health departments. I think that’s key, with all of this you can’t communicate enough,” Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41st) said.

The bill also mandates race and ethnicity reporting to the Virginia immunization information system. That aims to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine to communities of color.

