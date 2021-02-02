Central Shenandoah Health District continues Phase 1a, 1b vaccinations this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District continues its efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to people across most of its region in the Shenandoah Valley.

Since December, more than 9,000 have been distributed by the health district.

Last week, 4,170 vaccines were distributed by the health district, but that does not include vaccines given by other community partners.

“The previous week we were focusing on persons in Phase 1a who were health care personnel and EMS and we began Phase 1b with the k-12 school teachers and staff, and continued residents and staff of group homes,” Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the CSHD, said. “We also had a clinic in Rockingham County for persons 65-years-old and older.”

As the first week of February begins, the health district is still working on some of the same groups.

“This week, we’re going to continue in Phase 1a with the health care personnel and EMS and continue Phase 1b with the k through 12 school staff and teachers,” Rodeffer said.

Community partners, like EMS staff, have been a huge help in distributing the vaccine, Rodeffer said, especially school nurses.

“They are trained as well as a public health nurse,” Rodeffer said. “They go through the same training that we do so it is helpful to have them there because if we have them in addition to our own staff, then we can provide more vaccines and get more vaccines into arms in the community.”

Since vaccine distribution began, the main challenge still remains the same: vaccine supply.

“We have built a wonderful infrastructure to get these vaccines into arms with trained staff and our partnerships with community partners, so when the supply starts to flow a bit better, we’re going to be ready,” Rodeffer said.

With a district population of around 300,000 people, the CSHD is allocated 3 percent of the state’s weekly vaccine supply, which is about 3,400 vaccines.

“Sometimes, not all of our vaccines are used in a week, but our goal is to get it out into arms as fast as possible, therefore we make sure to use those leftover doses in clinics the following week and increase the vaccination capacity for that week,” Laura Lee Wight, with the CSHD, said.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.