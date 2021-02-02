Crews continue to treat roads following weekend’s winter storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This weekend‘s snow event left us with several inches of snow, and we now are looking ahead to possibly some icy conditions into Monday night.

The Virginia Department of Transportation first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with high traffic volume.

“Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most,” VDOT officials said in a press release.

Local VDOT officials say that the storm covered some roads by an inch every hour.

“When you are in those kind of conditions, you have to plow a certain portion of the roadway, turn around and replough it in order to keep it in passable condition. Once things started tapering off, then we were able to start moving toward the secondary road,” Ken Slack of the VDOT Staunton District said.

Slack says there are about 14,000 lane miles in the Staunton District and clearing off every road may take a few days.

“We are going to have some roads that have been plowed, but not necessarily treated. So you might have some refreezing overnight that folks are going to have to watch out for. Once you get out to the main roads, they will be in better condition,” Slack explained.

From road conditions to traffic to pavement temperatures, VDOT keeps various resources available for drivers through their 511virginia.org website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.