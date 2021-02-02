CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at select locations across Va.; none are in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — CVS Health announced the chain will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations beginning Thursday, February 11, at 28 CVS Pharmacy locations across the commonwealth.

The locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at this time are located in Bedford, Blacksburg, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stafford and Virginia Beach.

According to a press release from CVS, supply for the rollout in Virginia is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program. The rollout will be approximately 26,000 total doses.

When asked about vaccine availability at CVS locations in the Shenandoah Valley, CVS told WHSV the following in an email:

“The federal pharmacy program, which consists of approximately 19 national and regional pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy, is rolling out across the country in a limited fashion based on the current supply of vaccine, with 2-3 pharmacy partners going live in each state at select locations. As more vaccine supply becomes available, we expect the program will expand to more CVS Pharmacy locations and offer additional appointments.”

For the pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in the commonwealth will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, and patients must register in advance. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

If you meet the criteria and would like to register for an appointment at CVS to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you can do so by clicking here. You can also register for an appointment through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

